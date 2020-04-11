Winter Weather Advisory issued April 11 at 9:31AM MDT until April 12 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow and cold returning to northern and central Wyoming…

.A cold front dropping southward out of Montana today will bring

snow and much colder temperatures for the Easter weekend.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, including over

Teton and Togwotee passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.