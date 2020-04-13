Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 2:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

An area of low pressure will drop from north to south across

eastern Idaho Tuesday night and Wednesday. As a result, snow

showers will develop across the Central Idaho mountains and

Montana border areas including Monida and Island Park between 9PM

and 12AM late Tuesday evening. Snow showers will then slide south

across the eastern highlands including areas between Interstate 15

and the Wyoming border between 12AM and 3AM Tuesday night and

Wednesday morning. Snow should then diminish late Wednesday

morning. Slick spots are possible, especially on mountain passes,

Interstate 15 from Dubois north to Montana and Highway 20 from

Ashton Hill north to Montana. Additional snow showers are then

expected Wednesday afternoon and some of these could be locally

heavy. Snow should then taper off Wednesday evening. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across the

eastern highlands, Teton Valley, Island Park and Monida areas

with 1-2 inches for Galena and Willow Creek Summits and the

Stanley area.