Special Weather Statement issued April 13 at 2:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
An area of low pressure will drop from north to south across
eastern Idaho Tuesday night and Wednesday. As a result, snow
showers will develop across the Central Idaho mountains and
Montana border areas including Monida and Island Park between 9PM
and 12AM late Tuesday evening. Snow showers will then slide south
across the eastern highlands including areas between Interstate 15
and the Wyoming border between 12AM and 3AM Tuesday night and
Wednesday morning. Snow should then diminish late Wednesday
morning. Slick spots are possible, especially on mountain passes,
Interstate 15 from Dubois north to Montana and Highway 20 from
Ashton Hill north to Montana. Additional snow showers are then
expected Wednesday afternoon and some of these could be locally
heavy. Snow should then taper off Wednesday evening. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across the
eastern highlands, Teton Valley, Island Park and Monida areas
with 1-2 inches for Galena and Willow Creek Summits and the
Stanley area.
