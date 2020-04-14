Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 2:07AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
Snow showers will develop in portions of northern Wyoming.
However, accumulations should remain light for the most part.
A cold front will move toward the area late Tuesday night and
bring some snow to the western mountains. Precipitation will then
spread East of the continental Divide on Wednesday, with rain
changing to snow from north to south Wednesday afternoon and
Wednesday evening. At this point, many areas looks to pick up
accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the
highest amounts expected in the Wind River Mountains, Lander
Foothills and Casper Mountain. In addition, the snow will be
accompanied by gusty to strong north winds that could blow and
drift the snow, bring difficult travel conditions, especially on
Wednesday night. Accumulations are still somewhat uncertain,
please continue to check forecasts as we get closer to the event.
Motorists as well as ranchers and those with outdoor interests
should be prepared for the wet and cold, winter-like conditions,
from late Tuesday night through Thursday.
