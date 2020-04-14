Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 2:07AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

Snow showers will develop in portions of northern Wyoming.

However, accumulations should remain light for the most part.

A cold front will move toward the area late Tuesday night and

bring some snow to the western mountains. Precipitation will then

spread East of the continental Divide on Wednesday, with rain

changing to snow from north to south Wednesday afternoon and

Wednesday evening. At this point, many areas looks to pick up

accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the

highest amounts expected in the Wind River Mountains, Lander

Foothills and Casper Mountain. In addition, the snow will be

accompanied by gusty to strong north winds that could blow and

drift the snow, bring difficult travel conditions, especially on

Wednesday night. Accumulations are still somewhat uncertain,

please continue to check forecasts as we get closer to the event.

Motorists as well as ranchers and those with outdoor interests

should be prepared for the wet and cold, winter-like conditions,

from late Tuesday night through Thursday.