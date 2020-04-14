Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Snow showers will develop across the Central Idaho mountains late

this evening and continue through the day Wednesday before

diminishing Wednesday evening. Slick travel is expected,

especially on mountain passes such as Banner, Galena and Willow

Creek. For these passes, generally 1-3 inches of snow is expected.

Lighter snowfall amounts are expected in valleys, with

occasionally slick travel possible.

Farther south and east for areas such as Soda Springs, Grace,

Lava, McCammon, Inkom and the Pocatello benches, light snow is

expected to begin Wednesday morning, generally around sunrise,

with a break in the snowfall expected early Wednesday afternoon.

Later Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will drop south through

the area, and this front could cause brief, heavy snow showers

that could reduce visibility and cause slick driving conditions.

After this moves out, a final wave of snow showers is possible

Wednesday evening before ending. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible

in these areas. For the Pocatello benches, the snowfall

accumulation is less certain, as rain may mix in Wednesday

morning. Even here, the brief, heavy snow showers remain a strong

possibility Wednesday afternoon with the cold front.