Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 2:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow showers will develop across the Central Idaho mountains late
this evening and continue through the day Wednesday before
diminishing Wednesday evening. Slick travel is expected,
especially on mountain passes such as Banner, Galena and Willow
Creek. For these passes, generally 1-3 inches of snow is expected.
Lighter snowfall amounts are expected in valleys, with
occasionally slick travel possible.
Farther south and east for areas such as Soda Springs, Grace,
Lava, McCammon, Inkom and the Pocatello benches, light snow is
expected to begin Wednesday morning, generally around sunrise,
with a break in the snowfall expected early Wednesday afternoon.
Later Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will drop south through
the area, and this front could cause brief, heavy snow showers
that could reduce visibility and cause slick driving conditions.
After this moves out, a final wave of snow showers is possible
Wednesday evening before ending. 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible
in these areas. For the Pocatello benches, the snowfall
accumulation is less certain, as rain may mix in Wednesday
morning. Even here, the brief, heavy snow showers remain a strong
possibility Wednesday afternoon with the cold front.
