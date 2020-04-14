Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 6:14AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

An area of low pressure will drop from north to south across

eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday. As a result, snow showers

will develop across the Central Idaho mountains and Montana border

areas including Monida and Island Park between 9PM and 12AM late

Tuesday evening. Snow showers will then slide south across the

eastern highlands including areas between Interstate 15 and the

Wyoming border between 12AM and 3AM Tuesday night and Wednesday

morning. Snow should then diminish Wednesday afternoon in the

central mountains and Upper Snake River highlands but continue

through Thursday morning in the Bear River Range in the southeast

corner. Slick spots are possible, especially on mountain passes,

Interstate 15 from Dubois north to Montana and Highway 20 from

Ashton Hill north to Montana. Additional snow showers are then

expected Wednesday afternoon and some of these could be locally

heavy. Snow should then taper off Wednesday evening. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected across the

eastern highlands, Teton Valley, Island Park and Monida areas with

1-2 inches for Galena and Willow Creek Summits and the Stanley

area.