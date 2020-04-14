Special Weather Statement issued April 14 at 6:14AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
An area of low pressure will drop from north to south across
eastern Idaho tonight and Wednesday. As a result, snow showers
will develop across the Central Idaho mountains and Montana border
areas including Monida and Island Park between 9PM and 12AM late
Tuesday evening. Snow showers will then slide south across the
eastern highlands including areas between Interstate 15 and the
Wyoming border between 12AM and 3AM Tuesday night and Wednesday
morning. Snow should then diminish Wednesday afternoon in the
central mountains and Upper Snake River highlands but continue
through Thursday morning in the Bear River Range in the southeast
corner. Slick spots are possible, especially on mountain passes,
Interstate 15 from Dubois north to Montana and Highway 20 from
Ashton Hill north to Montana. Additional snow showers are then
expected Wednesday afternoon and some of these could be locally
heavy. Snow should then taper off Wednesday evening. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected across the
eastern highlands, Teton Valley, Island Park and Monida areas with
1-2 inches for Galena and Willow Creek Summits and the Stanley
area.
