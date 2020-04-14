Wind Advisory issued April 14 at 2:19PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Locally higher gusts expected along Interstate 84 from Burley to

Idahome and in the Malta area.

* WHERE…Strong crosswinds for Interstate 84 from Burley to

Idahome, and in the Malta area, where locally stronger winds are

expected.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.