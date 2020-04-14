Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 12:47PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will

bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation

locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to 12

inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

in the lower parts of Yellowstone, with 6 to 10 inches in the

higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, and

Bighorn Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on roads that have

recently been opened and mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.