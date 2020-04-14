Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 12:47PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will

bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation

locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to 12

inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

are possible in the lower elevations, with areas around Lander

likely getting 6 to 8 inches. Portions of Sweetwater County may

only see 2 to 4 inches. The higher elevations of the Wind Rivers

should see 8 to 12 inches. Northeast winds gusting as high as

35 mph are expected Wednesday evening.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over South

Pass, around Muddy Gap, and across Interstate 80. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.