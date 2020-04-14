Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 12:47PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will

bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation

locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to 12

inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

in the lower elevations, with locally higher amounts possible.

The higher elevations should see 6 to 10 inches.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Star Valley, and Upper Green

River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.