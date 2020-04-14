Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 2:15PM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

North Winds gusting as high as 35 mph during the day Wednesday,

creating local blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Driggs, Victor, Island Park area, Ashton, Tetonia,

Monida Pass, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The slick driving

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes,

especially the morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.