Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 2:15PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

Snow will fall in three rounds, with one round Wednesday

morning, the second round falling as brief, heavy snow showers

Wednesday afternoon and finally the third round late Wednesday

night into mid-morning Thursday.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Vally, Bear River Range, Swan Valley, Wayan,

Georgetown Summit, Emigration Pass, Geneva and Border Summits.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.