Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:29PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will
bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation
locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to
12 inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind
Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches are possible in the lower elevations, with areas around
Lander likely getting 6 to 8 inches. Portions of Sweetwater
County may only see 2 to 4 inches. The higher elevations of
the Wind Rivers should see 8 to 12 inches. Northeast winds
gusting as high as 35 mph are expected Wednesday evening.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over South
Pass, around Muddy Gap, and across Interstate 80. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially
over South Pass, where the visibility could be reduced to near
zero at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
