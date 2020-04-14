Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:29PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central

Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will

bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation

locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to

12 inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind

Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches are possible in the lower elevations, with areas around

Lander likely getting 6 to 8 inches. Portions of Sweetwater

County may only see 2 to 4 inches. The higher elevations of

the Wind Rivers should see 8 to 12 inches. Northeast winds

gusting as high as 35 mph are expected Wednesday evening.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Wyoming.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over South

Pass, around Muddy Gap, and across Interstate 80. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially

over South Pass, where the visibility could be reduced to near

zero at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.