Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:29PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will
bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation
locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to
12 inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind
Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on dirt roads leading
into the foothills.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments