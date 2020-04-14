Winter Weather Advisory issued April 14 at 9:29PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming tonight through Thursday morning. This storm will
bring more snow to much of the area, with many lower elevation
locations seeing 3 to 5 inches, and the mountains getting 6 to
12 inches. This storm will bring a strong north to northeast wind
Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches in the lower elevations around Jackson, with 6 to 12
inches in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains as well as Jackson
Hole.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially
when the main cold front brings strong north winds around 6 PM
Wednesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments