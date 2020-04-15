Lake Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 1:55PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Lake Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 20 to
25 mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday morning to 6 PM MDT early Thursday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
A lake wind advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on American Falls Reservoir. Boaters on area lakes should use
extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn
small craft.
