Lake Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 1:55PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Lake Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 20 to

25 mph expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday morning to 6 PM MDT early Thursday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls

Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

A lake wind advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop

on American Falls Reservoir. Boaters on area lakes should use

extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn

small craft.