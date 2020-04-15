Lake Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 5:53PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 25
mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday morning to 6 PM MDT Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
