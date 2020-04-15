Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 4:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Snow is beginning to accumulate on roads, causing slick road
conditions. Areas around Pocatello to American Falls may see 1 to 2
inches of accumulation. Use extreme caution if traveling in the area
this evening.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Lake Walcott,
American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen,
Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth, Rockland, Minidoka, Rose, Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam
Lodge.
