Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 5:29AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Rain and snow showers will continue across the central mountains
and higher elevations south of Pocatello throughout the day and
into tonight. Snow levels rise to between 5500 and 6000 feet
across the central mountains, and to around 7000 feet across the
southeast corner. Amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in
both areas with the highest amounts well above valley floors.
Light snow is also possible on the benches around
Pocatello…where an inch or less is possible.
