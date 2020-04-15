Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 5:29AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Rain and snow showers will continue across the central mountains

and higher elevations south of Pocatello throughout the day and

into tonight. Snow levels rise to between 5500 and 6000 feet

across the central mountains, and to around 7000 feet across the

southeast corner. Amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in

both areas with the highest amounts well above valley floors.

Light snow is also possible on the benches around

Pocatello…where an inch or less is possible.