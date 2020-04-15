Special Weather Statement issued April 15 at 7:16AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

At 715 AM MDT/615 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking intense snow

showers along a line extending from 29 miles south of Tarkio to 8

miles south of Divide. Movement was southwest at 15 mph.

Visibility will be reduced to one-quarter mile at times and roads

will be quickly covered with slush.

Locations impacted include…

Hamilton, Darby, Conner, Woodside, Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Lost Trail

Pass, Fishtrap, Corvallis, Como, Sula, Charlos Heights and Powell.