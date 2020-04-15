Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 5:18AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Locally higher gusts expected along Interstate 84
from Burley to Idahome and in the Malta area. Pockets of blowing
dust are possible due to recently plowed fields.
* WHERE…Burley, Oakley, Malta and Rockland.
* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.