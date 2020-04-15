Wind Advisory issued April 15 at 5:18AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected. Locally higher gusts expected along Interstate 84

from Burley to Idahome and in the Malta area. Pockets of blowing

dust are possible due to recently plowed fields.

* WHERE…Burley, Oakley, Malta and Rockland.

* WHEN…From noon to 6 PM MDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.