Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 11:39PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central

Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more

snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will

occur.

* WHAT…Periods of snow tonight Total snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches in the lower elevations, with locally higher

amounts possible. The higher foothills should see 6 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Star Valley, and Upper

Green River Basin Foothills.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.