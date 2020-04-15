Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 11:39PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will
occur.
* WHAT…Periods of snow tonight Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the lower elevations, with locally higher
amounts possible. The higher foothills should see 6 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Star Valley, and Upper
Green River Basin Foothills.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.