Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 12:05PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will
occur this afternoon, into Thursday morning, as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
are possible in the lower elevations. Northeast winds gusting
as high as 35 mph are expected this evening.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially near Muddy
Gap and across Interstate 80. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.