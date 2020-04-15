Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 12:05PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central

Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more

snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will

occur this afternoon, into Thursday morning, as well.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 inches in

the lower elevations around Jackson, with higher amounts up to 5

inches near Moran. 6 to 12 inches in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, as well as Jackson

Hole.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially

when the main cold front brings strong north winds around 6 PM

Wednesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.