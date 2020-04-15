Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:08PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will
occur this afternoon, continuing into Thursday morning, as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 inches in
the lower elevations around Jackson, with higher amounts up to
5 inches near Moran. 6 to 12 inches in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, as well as Jackson
Hole.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, especially
when the main cold front brings strong north winds around 6 PM
Wednesday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.