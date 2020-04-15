Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:30AM MDT until April 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area,. This storm will bring a strong north to
northeast wind this afternoon into Thursday morning as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches in the lower elevations of Yellowstone, with 6 to 10
inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, and
Bighorn Mountains.
* WHEN…Through midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on roads that have
recently been opened and mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments