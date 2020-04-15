Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:30AM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area,. This storm will bring a strong north to
northeast wind this afternoon into Thursday morning as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on dirt roads leading
into the foothills.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments