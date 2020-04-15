Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 2:30AM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area,. This storm will bring a strong north to
northeast wind this afternoon into Thursday morning as well.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
are possible in the lower elevations. Northeast winds gusting as
high as 35 mph are expected this evening.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Wyoming.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over around
Muddy Gap and across Interstate 80. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments