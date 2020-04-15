Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 5:15AM MDT until April 15 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Total snowfall of 1 to 4 inches,
with higher amounts across the Big Holes. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph near the Montana border will create pockets of blowing
snow.
* WHERE…Driggs, Victor, Island Park area, Ashton, Tetonia,
Monida Pass, Ashton Hill, Targhee Pass, Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM MDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.