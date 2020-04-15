Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 5:15AM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches,

except 5 to 11 inches near or above pass level.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Vally, Bear River Range, Swan Valley, Wayan,

Georgetown Summit, Emigration Pass, Geneva and Border Summits.

* WHEN…Through 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.