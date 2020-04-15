Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 5:56PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Vally, Bear River Range, Swan Valley, Wayan,

Georgetown Summit, Emigration Pass, Geneva and Border Summits.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.