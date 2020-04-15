Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 7:44PM MDT until April 16 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central

Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more

snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will

occur.

* WHAT…Snow…decreasing by midnight. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches in the lower elevations of Yellowstone, with 6

to 10 inches in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, and

Bighorn Mountains.

* WHEN…Through midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on roads that have

recently been opened, as well as mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.