Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 7:44PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central

Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more

snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will

occur.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

tonight. New snow of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains tonight.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, as well as Jackson

Hole.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Teton Pass

and Togwotee Pass will see snow covered roads. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.