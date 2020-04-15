Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 7:44PM MDT until April 16 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central
Wyoming…
.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana
and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more
snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will
occur.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
tonight. New snow of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains tonight.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, as well as Jackson
Hole.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. Teton Pass
and Togwotee Pass will see snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.