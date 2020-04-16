Lake Wind Advisory issued April 16 at 2:30AM MDT until April 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday morning to 6 PM MDT Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Comments