Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:33AM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional 1 to 3 inches of snow.
* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Swan Valley, Wayan,
Georgetown Summit, Emigration Summit, Geneva and Border
Summits.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
