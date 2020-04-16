Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 2:33AM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional 1 to 3 inches of snow.

* WHERE…Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Swan Valley, Wayan,

Georgetown Summit, Emigration Summit, Geneva and Border

Summits.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.