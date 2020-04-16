Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 5:45AM MDT until April 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…More Spring Snow and North Wind for Western and Central

Wyoming…

.Another storm system will move south out of Canada into Montana

and Wyoming through Thursday morning. This storm will bring more

snow to much of the area. Gusty north to northeast wind will

occur.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches in the lower elevations. Northeast winds gusting as

high as 35 mph are expected this evening.

* WHERE…Southwest and portions of south central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially near

Muddy Gap and across Interstate 80. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact travel through the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.