Lake Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 1:20PM MDT until April 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory tonight, west wind 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Advisory Thursday,
west wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind
this strong can also create blowing dust which could severly
reduce visibility.
* WHERE…The lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any wind in excess of 20 mph can create
near zero visibility when it occurs near plowed agricultural
fields downwind of highways, making driving hazardous for
travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.