Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 3:19PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A significant slug of Pacific moisture will track east to west
across Wyoming during the next couple of days. As this moisture
interacts with a couple of eastbound upper level weather
disturbances, as well as a cold front during this time frame,
fairly significant snowfall will result.
* WHAT AND WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. 1-3 inches between
8000 and 8500 feet, and 3-5 inches above 8500 feet. Most of the
snow accumulation will occur over the southern and western
portions of the park.
* WHEN…Tonight through Thursday evening, with somewhat of a
break Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher
mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level should be around 7000 feet,
lowering to 6000 feet by later Thursday.
