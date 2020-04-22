Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 4:26PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
A significant slug of Pacific moisture will track west to east
across Wyoming during the next couple of days. As this moisture
interacts with a couple of eastbound upper level weather
disturbances, as well as a cold front during this time frame,
fairly significant snowfall will result.
* WHAT AND WHERE…The far western mountains. 1-3 inches between
8000 and 8500 feet, 3-6 inches between 8500 and 10000 feet, and
6 to 10 inches above 10000 feet along with local amounts of 14
inches across the highest west facing slopes of the Tetons.
* WHEN…Tonight through Thursday evening, with somewhat of a
break Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel across mountain passes, including Togwotee and
Teton Passes, will become slick and snow covered. Expect some
blowing and drifting snow over the higher mountains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level should be around 7000 feet,
lowering to 6000 feet by later Thursday.
