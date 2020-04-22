Special Weather Statement issued April 22 at 4:26PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A significant slug of Pacific moisture will track west to east

across Wyoming during the next couple of days. As this moisture

interacts with a couple of eastbound upper level weather

disturbances, as well as a cold front during this time frame,

fairly significant snowfall will result.

* WHAT AND WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. 1-3 inches between

8000 and 8500 feet, and 3-5 inches above 8500 feet. Most of the

snow accumulation will occur over the southern and western

portions of the park.

* WHEN…Tonight through Thursday evening, with somewhat of a

break Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher

mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level should be around 7000 feet,

lowering to 6000 feet by later Thursday.