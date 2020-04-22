Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 1:20PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory tonight, west wind 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Advisory Thursday,

west wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind

this strong can also create blowing dust which could severly

reduce visibility.

* WHERE…The lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM to 10 PM MDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any wind in excess of 20 mph can create

near zero visibility when it occurs near plowed agricultural

fields downwind of highways, making driving hazardous for

travelers.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.