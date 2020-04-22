Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 1:20PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
Wind of this magnitude can create areas of blowing dust that can
quickly and severely lower visibility.
* WHERE…The highlands south of the Snake River from Albion to
Preston, including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any wind in excess of 20 mph can create
near zero visibility when it occurs near plowed agricultural
fields downwind of highways, making driving hazardous for
travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments