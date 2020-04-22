Wind Advisory issued April 22 at 8:05PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Wind this strong can also create blowing dust which
could severely reduce visibility.
* WHERE…The lower Snake River plain, including Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…9 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any wind in excess of 20 mph can create
near zero visibility when it occurs near plowed agricultural
fields downwind of highways, making driving hazardous for
travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.