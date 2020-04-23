Blowing Dust Warning issued April 23 at 12:25PM MDT until April 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Blowing Dust Warning with visibility reduced to less

than one quarter mile in blowing dust. Wind Advisory, west winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Blowing Dust Warning on Interstate 86 near exit 52.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 9 PM MDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel

will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Gusty winds

could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown

down and a few power outages may result.

People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as

far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all

the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,

Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.