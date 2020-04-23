Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT AND WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches will occur between 8000 and 8500 feet, and 3 to 5 inches
above 8500 feet. Snow levels will lower tonight to around 7000
feet.

* WHEN…This afternoon and Tonight.

* IMPACTS…Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher
elevations.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some lightning strikes and small hail
could occur with some of the heavier snow showers this
afternoon.

