Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT AND WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches will occur between 8000 and 8500 feet, and 3 to 5 inches
above 8500 feet. Snow levels will lower tonight to around 7000
feet.
* WHEN…This afternoon and Tonight.
* IMPACTS…Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher
elevations.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some lightning strikes and small hail
could occur with some of the heavier snow showers this
afternoon.
