Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT AND WHERE…The western mountains. Snowfall of 1 to 3

inches between 8000 and 8500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches between

8500 and 10000 feet. Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches will occur above

10000 feet along with locally higher amounts. Around 2 inches of

snow have already fallen in some areas in the Tetons.

* WHEN…This afternoon and Tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel across mountain passes, including Togwotee and

Teton Passes, will become slick and snow covered by this

evening. Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher

mountains. The snowfall may impact the morning commute on

Friday.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some lightning strikes and small hail

could occur with some of the heavier snow showers this

afternoon.