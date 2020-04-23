Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:08PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT AND WHERE…The western mountains. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches between 8000 and 8500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches between
8500 and 10000 feet. Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches will occur above
10000 feet along with locally higher amounts. Around 2 inches of
snow have already fallen in some areas in the Tetons.
* WHEN…This afternoon and Tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel across mountain passes, including Togwotee and
Teton Passes, will become slick and snow covered by this
evening. Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher
mountains. The snowfall may impact the morning commute on
Friday.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some lightning strikes and small hail
could occur with some of the heavier snow showers this
afternoon.
Comments