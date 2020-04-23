Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Alta to near Swan Valley to near Fort Hall

Lincoln Creek Lodge to 9 miles south of Southwest INL. Movement was

southeast at 25 mph.

Moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to

45 mph are possible with these storms as they continue to move

southeast across the Interstate 15 corridor north of Pocatello and

into the Eastern Highlands through 330 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Driggs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir,

Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, eastern

American Falls Reservoir, Ririe Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Victor,

Firth, Tetonia, Irwin, Rose, Pingree and Henry.