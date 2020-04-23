Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:16PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 213 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms
extending from near Alta to near Swan Valley to near Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge to 9 miles south of Southwest INL. Movement was
southeast at 25 mph.
Moderate rain, small hail, occasional lightning, and wind gusts to
45 mph are possible with these storms as they continue to move
southeast across the Interstate 15 corridor north of Pocatello and
into the Eastern Highlands through 330 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Driggs, Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir,
Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, eastern
American Falls Reservoir, Ririe Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Victor,
Firth, Tetonia, Irwin, Rose, Pingree and Henry.
