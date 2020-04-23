Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 8 miles
southwest of Teton Pass, which is 11 miles north of Palisades
Reservoir, moving southeast at 35 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm. Expect heavy snowfall along with a quick 1 to 2 inches
of snowfall with this storm above 7000 feet.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Hoback around 300 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Granite Creek
Campground, Hoback Campground and Kozy Campground.
Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
