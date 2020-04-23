Special Weather Statement issued April 23 at 4:34AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT AND WHERE…The western mountains. Snowfall of 1 to 3
inches between 8000 and 8500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches between
8500 and 10000 feet. Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches will occur above
10000 feet along with locally higher amounts.
* WHEN…Today and Tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel across mountain passes, including Togwotee and
Teton Passes, will become slick and snow covered at times.
Expect some blowing and drifting snow over the higher mountains.
