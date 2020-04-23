Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 12:25PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Blowing Dust Warning with visibility reduced to less
than one quarter mile in blowing dust. Wind Advisory, west winds
30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Blowing Dust Warning on Interstate 86 near exit 52.
* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel
will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as
far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all
the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,
Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.