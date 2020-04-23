Wind Advisory issued April 23 at 12:25PM MDT until April 23 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Wind of this magnitude can also create blowing dust
which can severely reduce visibility.
* WHERE…The Snake River plain and eastern Magic Valley,
including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Burley, Rupert,
the Idaho National Laboratory, and Craters of the Moon
National Monument. Interstate 86 from Arbon Valley to American
Falls will see especially low visibility.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty wind could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles along
north south oriented routes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.